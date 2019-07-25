Home

Christine Eyre

Notice Condolences

Christine Eyre Notice
EYRE Christine Margaret Went to be with the Lord
on 17th July 2019.
Loving and beloved Wife of
Ron for 63 years.
Loving Mother to Alison and Stephen, Grandmother to Alex, Tansy, Luke and Aysa; Great Grandmother to
Aryana and Alayna.

The funeral service will take place at 11am on Saturday 10th August
at St. Botolph's Church,
Barton Seagrave followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Floral tributes or donations if desired for Alzheimers Society may be sent to

Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019
