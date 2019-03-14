|
|
|
TURNER (Chrissie Eileen)
Chris Passed away peacefully at home
on 1st Match 2019
aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of Pete,
beloved mum to Steven, David,
Gary and Mark and a
loving nan, great nan and sister.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 11.30 a.m.
No flowers by request please
but donations, if desired, for
Marie Curie Nurses
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
