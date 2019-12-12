|
|
|
Northern Chris Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
Saturday 7th December 2019.
Son of the late Joan and Joffre,
brother to Jacqui, Freddie
and the late Sally.
Funeral to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Diabetes UK
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019