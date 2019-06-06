|
Stringer Charlie Peacefully on 24th May 2019, Charlie, aged 68 years, of Kettering,
formerly of Cornwall.
Devoted husband to Wendy.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Charlie's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 10th June at 3pm. Donations,
if desired, are received for the R.N.L.I.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
