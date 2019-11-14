|
|
|
WILSON On 11th November 2019, peacefully at Seagrave House, Corby.
Charles, aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gertrude, much loved dad of Lorene.
Devoted granda of Lona and Ashley.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Charles' funeral service will be held at The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 22nd November at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired are being received for Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby, Tel. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019