GROOM Charles Arthur Late of Raunds and
Rushden Park Nursing Home.
Passed peacefully away on the
10th November 2019
aged 100 years.
Loving Husband of the late Elsie,
Father to David and
Linda, Howard and Barbara.
Grandfather to Mark,
Gemma, Anna and Jen.
Great Grandfather to Alex, Maddison,
Jake, Oliver, Alyson and Emily
and will be greatly missed by them
and his many deaf and hearing friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough on Thursday
12th December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
BDA (British Deaf Association)
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019