JONES On September 22nd 2019,
at University Hospital, Coventry,
Celia, aged 78 years.
Very much loved Wife of David,
much loved Mum of Chris and Nick, Mother in law of Lesley and Sarah and devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother to all her Grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Celia's Funeral Service will be held at Rothwell Methodist Church on
Tuesday 22nd October at 1.30pm, followed by private committal at
Warren Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired, will be for the Methodist Church, Rothwell.
All further Enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough
Tel 01536 765 662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019