Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Rothwell Road
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:45
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Neilan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Neilan

Notice Condolences

Catherine Neilan Notice
NEILAN Catherine (Kitty) Much loved Mum and Nan passed away peacefully at home in Rosewood Court Wellingborough, with family by her side on Wednesday 6th February 2019. Reunited with David
to dance once more.
She will be missed beyond words
by all who loved her.
Funeral service will be at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium, Rothwell Road on
25th February at 12 o'clock with burial at 12.45pm and afterwards everyone welcome at The Park Hotel Kettering. Family flowers only and it was Mum's specific wish that everyone wears something purple.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.