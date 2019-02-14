|
NEILAN Catherine (Kitty) Much loved Mum and Nan passed away peacefully at home in Rosewood Court Wellingborough, with family by her side on Wednesday 6th February 2019. Reunited with David
to dance once more.
She will be missed beyond words
by all who loved her.
Funeral service will be at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium, Rothwell Road on
25th February at 12 o'clock with burial at 12.45pm and afterwards everyone welcome at The Park Hotel Kettering. Family flowers only and it was Mum's specific wish that everyone wears something purple.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
