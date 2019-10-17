Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Catherine Elmer Notice
Elmer (Dallimore) On 6th October 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital,
Catherine aged 59 years.
Much loved wife of Bob and
mum to her beloved sheep dog Meg.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
Catherine's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 24th October at 2:00pm.
Flowers welcome or donations please to Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
Tel 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.