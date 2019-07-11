|
|
|
BEHAN On 4th July 2019 at her home
in Higham Ferrers, Carolyn,
aged 60 years. Loving wife of John. Much loved and devoted mum of Kelly, Jenny, Emma and Katie. Loving nanny of Nicole, Hayden, Jessica, Sophie, Joshua, Olivia and Jacob.
Carolyn will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday 18th
July at 11.00 am. Floral tributes
or donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019