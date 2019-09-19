Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00
The Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Caroline Rose Notice
ROSE On the 4th September 2019,
Caroline (nee King), aged 43 years,
sadly passed away surrounded
by her family.
Beloved wife of Neil, loving mum to Memphis, Gage, Piper and Thane. Daughter of Dougie and Marilyn and sister to Robert, Louise and Jamie.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Caroline's funeral service will be held
at The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday 23rd September at 11:00am.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
Tel. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
