Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Haynes

Notice Condolences

Carol Haynes Notice
HAYNES Passed away on 10th July,
Carol, aged 68 years.
Beloved Wife of John,
loving Mum of Robert and Louise, Mother-in-law to Hayley.
A dear Nan to Declan, Reece and Emily. Dear Sister to Deana, John and Trudy, she will be sadly missed by
all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 29th July at 11am. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations for British Heart Foundation may be sent

c/o Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.