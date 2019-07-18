|
|
|
HAYNES Passed away on 10th July,
Carol, aged 68 years.
Beloved Wife of John,
loving Mum of Robert and Louise, Mother-in-law to Hayley.
A dear Nan to Declan, Reece and Emily. Dear Sister to Deana, John and Trudy, she will be sadly missed by
all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 29th July at 11am. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations for British Heart Foundation may be sent
c/o Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019