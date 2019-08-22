Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Carmel Singh Notice
SINGH Peacefully on
18th August 2019 at home.
Carmel aged 78 years of Rushden.
Much loved Mum, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Carmel will be dearly missed
by all her family,
Care Givers and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
30th August at 11.00 a.m.
No flowers by request and
donations for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road , Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
