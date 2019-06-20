Home

ARMER KEANE Candy It is with deep sorrow that Lyn Knight Gilbert announces the passing of her much loved eldest daughter Candy, aged 55 years.
Late of Kettering and Oundle
At Keech Hospice, Luton
on June 12th 2019.
Beloved partner of Andrew Dell,
loving mother of Bekki, Charlie and Luke and their partners Vladimir, Carmen and Lauren, grandmother of Lola, sister of Dean and Gail, sister in law of Dale, aunt of Emily, Lydia and Noah, daughter of Barry.
Goodbye to the girl with the
best smile in town.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
