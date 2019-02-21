Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryon Hartwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryon Hartwell

Notice Condolences

Bryon Hartwell Notice
Hartwell Bryon (formerly of Wellingborough)
Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at Kettering General Hospital, on 6th February 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Pearl
and a much loved Mum of Caroline
and Adrian, devoted Grandpa to all
his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed by his
family and many friends.
Bryon's funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Wednesday 27th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, however, there will be a collection plate at the service for W.N.A.A.
(Air Ambulance)
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough NN14 2QB Tel. 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices