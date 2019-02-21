|
|
|
Hartwell Bryon (formerly of Wellingborough)
Passed away peacefully after a short illness, at Kettering General Hospital, on 6th February 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Pearl
and a much loved Mum of Caroline
and Adrian, devoted Grandpa to all
his grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed by his
family and many friends.
Bryon's funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on
Wednesday 27th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, however, there will be a collection plate at the service for W.N.A.A.
(Air Ambulance)
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough NN14 2QB Tel. 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
