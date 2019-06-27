Home

UNSING Bronslawa Passed away on 18th June
'Broni' aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Stan
and dearly loved Mum to
Edward, Julius and Emmanuel.
Loving Nan to Shanette, Shane,
Dean, Jake and Kieran.
She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
For all funeral enquiries,
please contact:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
