FIELD On 20th February 2019, peacefully at her home in Corby, Bridget aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Vic, much loved mum of Martin and Shaun and devoted grandma
to her six grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Requiem Mass for Bridget will be held at St Brendan's Church,
Beanfield Avenue, Corby on
Wednesday March 20th at 10.00am followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Reception into church on
Tuesday March 19th at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, any donations, if desired, may be sent to Dementia UK. All further enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
