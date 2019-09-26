|
|
|
TAYLOR Brian Geoffrey Of Wellingborough, passed away peacefully on
21st September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Janet,
Brian was a well-known carpenter/joiner in the area.
Funeral Service to take place at Nene Valley Crematorium at 3.00pm on Friday 4th October. Family flowers only please, however donations, if desired for the charity Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Chambers & Brighty,
5-9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019