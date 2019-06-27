Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Brian Messinger Notice
Messinger Brian Richard Of Rothwell
passed away on the
21st of June 2019 aged 70 years.
A much loved husband,
father, grandpa and friend
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 5th July at 12 noon.
After the service Brian's family warmly
invite you to join them at Tresham Hall,
Rothwell to celebrate his life.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the
British Lung Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
