Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Brian Leech Notice
LEECH Brian Arthur Suddenly at home on Friday 1st March 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved Husband of the late Joan, Brother of Derek, Janet and the late Doreen, Brother in Law to Hazel, Tony and the late Bill and a devoted Uncle to all his nephews and nieces.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Tuesday
19th March 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request but donations in Brian's memory to the Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent directly to the charity. All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
