|
|
|
HUGHES Brian 'Buzz' Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 9th June,
aged 85 years.
Precious Husband of Chris and loving Dad of Natalie and Son-in-Law Nick.
A devoted Granddad to
Dalton, Siani and Skyler.
Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Weekley on Friday 28th June at 12noon. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Cransley Hospice
may be sent
c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More