|
|
|
HARDWICK Brian
(known as Philip) On August 16th 2019,
surrounded by his family, Philip,
aged 77 years, of Raunds.
Much loved husband
and best friend of Fay.
Devoted dad to Joanne and
special Gangy of Sophie.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Philip's funeral service will be held at Raunds Methodist Church on
Friday 6th September at 1.00pm followed by private family interment
at London Road Cemetery, Raunds.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for W.N.A.A.
A collection box will be
made available at the service.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare
59, Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL.
Te: 01933623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019