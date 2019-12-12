|
|
|
Ellerby Brian MBE Sadly passed
away at home on
Sunday 24th November 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband to Jean and a loving dad to Catherine
and the late Jonathan.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Peter's Church, Isham on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 2pm. Family flowers only please.
However, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Salvation Army and sent c/o H.J. Phillips & Son.
34 Rockingham Road. Kettering.
NN16 8JS. 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019