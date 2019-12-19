Home

Coe On December 15th 2019, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Brian aged 79 years of Rothwell. Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews, Brian will be especially missed by Alex and Lola. Brian's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 7th January at 10.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the Stroke Association and a collection plate will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough
Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
