|
|
|
CLEMENTS Brian Peacefully at home on
16th September 2019,
aged 81 years of Raunds.
Loving Husband to Jean,
much loved dad to Jayne and Tracy. Devoted grandpa and pa to all his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Brian's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Friday
4th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, requests are
for no black to be worn.
Donations if desired are being received for Diabetes UK and the Lilford Ward at Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL.
Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019