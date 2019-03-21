|
|
|
CHAMBERS Brian of Desborough, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on
9th March 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Geraldine, loving father of Gary, Jane and the late Paul and a cherished grandfather. Private cremation. Service of Thanksgiving at Desborough United Reformed Church on Friday 29th March at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More