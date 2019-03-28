Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Higham Ferrers
View Map
Committal
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
Nene Valley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Bithrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Bithrey

Notice Condolences

Brian Bithrey Notice
BITHREY On 22nd March 2019 at
Cransley Hospice,
Brian aged 84 years
of Higham Ferrers.
Treasured husband of Pat.
Much loved dad of Elaine and Lynne,
father-in-law of Nigel and Prospero.
Loving grandad of
Dominic, Alex, Francesca and Alicia.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers
on Monday 8th April at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for
Cransley Hospice and Tusk
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now