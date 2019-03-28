|
|
|
BITHREY On 22nd March 2019 at
Cransley Hospice,
Brian aged 84 years
of Higham Ferrers.
Treasured husband of Pat.
Much loved dad of Elaine and Lynne,
father-in-law of Nigel and Prospero.
Loving grandad of
Dominic, Alex, Francesca and Alicia.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Higham Ferrers
on Monday 8th April at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Nene Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for
Cransley Hospice and Tusk
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More