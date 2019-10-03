|
|
|
Beattie Brian On September 15th 2019 at his home in Bradford, longtime resident of
145 Stamford Road, Kettering.
Son of the late Tom and Pat Beattie, much loved brother of Roslyn with whom he has lived with for the past
15 years in Bradford, together
with his friend and carer Hugh.
Brian's funeral will be at 11.30am on October 7th and friends who remember him are asked to pause and think of him at that time.
Enquiries to Desmond Jackson
Funeral Director Tel 01274 582640.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019