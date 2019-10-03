|
|
|
BARNES Peacefully on 21st September 2019
after a long illness bravely borne,
Brian aged 87 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of Mavis.
Loving dad of
Michael, Nigel and Darren.
Much loved grandad
and great grandad.
Brian will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at The Asher Suite,
Abbotts Funeral Home on
Wednesday 9th October at 1.30pm
followed by interment
at Rushden Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
Northants, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019