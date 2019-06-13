|
ABLETT Brian Henry Died peacefully on 8th June, aged
83 years, surrounded by his family.
Beloved Husband of Pat.
Father of Richard, Jill and Nicky and
Grandpops of Will, Alec, Ben and Millie.
The funeral service will take place at
St Edwards R.C. Church, Kettering
on Thursday 20th June at 11.30am.
Flowers and all enquiries to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
