|
|
|
Rolf Brenda Peacefully on 16th March 2019,
Brenda, aged 79 years, of Kettering.
Reunited with Derek and her
beloved daughter Della.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Brenda's funeral service will be held at the Rockingham Road Baptist Church, Kettering on Tuesday 2nd April at 10.30am followed by a committal service at Kettering Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being
received for Parkinson's UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More