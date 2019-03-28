Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30
Rockingham Road Baptist Church
Kettering
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30
Kettering Crematorium
Brenda Rolf Notice
Rolf Brenda Peacefully on 16th March 2019,
Brenda, aged 79 years, of Kettering.
Reunited with Derek and her
beloved daughter Della.
Much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Brenda's funeral service will be held at the Rockingham Road Baptist Church, Kettering on Tuesday 2nd April at 10.30am followed by a committal service at Kettering Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being
received for Parkinson's UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
