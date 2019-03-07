Home

Brenda Miles Notice
MILES Peacefully on 26th February 2018 at Elm Bank Care Home Kettering, Brenda aged 93 years of
Higham Ferrers. Beloved wife of the
late Peter. Loving mum of Stephen
and Michael and a devoted nan
and great nan.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church Higham Ferrers on Thursday 21st March at 2pm followed by a committal at Nene Valley Crematorium Wellingborough.
Family flowers only, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel: 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
