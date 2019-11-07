Home

Brenda Jones Notice
JONES (nee Wilson)
Brenda Formerly of Barton Seagrave,
Cranford, Woodford and
the Cottage Bakery.
Passed away peacefully on
26th October 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Paul
and sister to the late Edna.
Remembered with great fondness
by Graham, Jo and family
and Gerry, Veronica and family,
a wonderful nan and great aunt to
Simon, Martin and Catherine.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November at 11.30am.
No flowers please by request,
but donations if desired for
Cranford and District Over 60's Club
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH.
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
