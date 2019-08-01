|
|
|
COOPER Brenda Suddenly but peacefully at her
home in Kettering on the
19th July 2019 aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Geoff,
sister of Robert and
Eileen (sister-in-law)
and a dear aunt.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 9th of August at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
the British Heart Foundation and
Cancer Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH.
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019