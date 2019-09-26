|
|
|
CLARKE Brenda Elizabeth
(former Post Lady
in Burton Latimer) Passed away on
20th September 2019,
Brenda aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Stewart,
dearly loved Mum to Elizabeth, Maureen and special friends
Charlie, Linda and Leanne.
A dear Nan to Stuart, Michael, Matthew, Mark and great Nan
to Taylor, Millie, Emily and Katy.
A loving sister to Beverley, she will be sadly missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October at 1.30pm. Bright colours to
be worn please. Family flowers only please but if desired donations
for Kettering MIND may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019