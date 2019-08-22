|
|
|
STONEBRIDGE Bob
(Robert) Bob aged 68, died at home on
Saturday 17th of August,
the day he married Jane 45 years ago.
Loved son of Pat and the late John,
amazing role model and father to
Jon and Annie,
cherished brother to Jane,
devoted Pop to grandchildren
Elsie and Brin,
beloved uncle to Segolenne, Cecilia,
Luke, Katy, Tom and Ben.
Also sadly missed by Jean-Claude,
Bob and Gillian, Richard and Joanne,
Owen, Laura, Victor and Auntie Gill.
Following a private burial
Bob's Memorial Service is to be held at
St. John's Church, Cranford on
Saturday September 7th at 1:30pm.
Please wear something with a nod to
the Psychedelic 60's,
from small accessory to entire outfit
(go for it, the family will be).
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Bowel Cancer UK, Hospice at home
and Cranford Village Hall
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to :
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019