SMITH Peacefully on 22nd February 2019 at home, Bob aged 88 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Now reunited.
Loving dad of Geoffrey.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Asher Suite, A. Abbott and Sons on Thursday 14th March at 1.00pm followed by interment at
Rushden Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations if
desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to A. Abbott and
Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
