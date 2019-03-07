Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Smith

Notice Condolences

Bob Smith Notice
SMITH Peacefully on 22nd February 2019 at home, Bob aged 88 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Now reunited.
Loving dad of Geoffrey.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Asher Suite, A. Abbott and Sons on Thursday 14th March at 1.00pm followed by interment at
Rushden Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations if
desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to A. Abbott and
Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now