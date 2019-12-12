Home

GREEN Passed away on 30th November,
Bob, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband to
Christine and dearly loved
Dad to Kerry.
He will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for Cransley Hospice or Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick
Independent Family
Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
