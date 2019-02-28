Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Clyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Clyne

Notice Condolences

Bob Clyne Notice
CLYNE Bob Sadly passed away peacefully on 15th February 2019 after a long battle with Cancer.
Bob will be devastatingly missed by his loving wife Stella, daughters and their partners Fiona and Carl, Heather and Steve, Sisters and their Partners Freda and Doug, Emily and Neil, his beloved grandchildren Sam and April,
and all his family and friends.
Bob's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquires please to
Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.