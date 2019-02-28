|
CLYNE Bob Sadly passed away peacefully on 15th February 2019 after a long battle with Cancer.
Bob will be devastatingly missed by his loving wife Stella, daughters and their partners Fiona and Carl, Heather and Steve, Sisters and their Partners Freda and Doug, Emily and Neil, his beloved grandchildren Sam and April,
and all his family and friends.
Bob's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquires please to
Co - operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
