PATRICK Bo Passed away on 19th March,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Catherine and dearly loved Dad to
Sam, Mark and Amber.
A dear Grandad and Great Grandad. Founder of Burton Park Wanderers and a friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering
Crematorium on Friday 5th April at 3pm. Bright colours may be worn.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
BPW Youth and Kettering FC Youth (Cheques made payable to Jack Warwick Funeral Service)
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
