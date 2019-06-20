Home

Betty Winn

Betty Winn Notice
Winn Sadly after a short illness, on 16th June at Claremont Parkway Nursing Home with her beloved husband by her side,
Betty aged 76 years of Desborough.
A devoted, supportive wife to Les, and a much loved mother to Simon,
mother-in-law to Caroline and a wonderful nan to all her grandchildren. Betty will be so greatly missed by
all her family and friends and
all who knew her.
Betty's funeral service will take place in the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill
Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 28th June at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request, however there will be a donation plate at the crematorium for Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough NN14 2QB, Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
