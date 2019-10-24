|
|
|
ROWLAND Betty Passed away peacefully on
15th October 2019, aged 92 years.
Now reunited with her
late husband Eric.
A beloved mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
on Tuesday 5th November at 1pm,
followed by private committal.
Immediate family flowers only
please but donations, if desired,
for The Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019