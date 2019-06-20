Home

Betty Henson Notice
HENSON Betty Peacefully on 8th June 2019,
Betty, aged 91 years of Corby.
Loving Mum of Janet and Trish,
Mother in law to Norm and Dean.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Betty's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 24th June at 1:30pm.
Immediate family flowers only, donations, if desired, are being received for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering,
NN15 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513 123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
