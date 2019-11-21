Home

CHANTRY Betty formerly of Wellingborough, passed away peacefully on 14th November 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Claire and Kim, grandmother of Luke, Jonathan, Michael and Andrew and great grandmother of April.
Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday
2nd December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
