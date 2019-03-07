Home

Carter Betty Jane It is with great sadness we have
to announce the passing of
our dear mother. Betty, aged 91
on 28th February 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Fred, loving mum to George and John and the late Jane, grandmother to Aimee and Jack and mother-in-law to Diane and Karen.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering
on Tuesday 19th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
of flowers to Dementia UK.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
