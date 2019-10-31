Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Rushden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bonham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Bonham

Notice Condolences

Betty Bonham Notice
BONHAM Peacefully after a short illness at
Northampton General Hospital.
Betty, aged 86 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of Alan.
Dear mum of Julie & Robert.
Nan of Alex, George & Helena.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Rushden on
Tuesday 5th November at 11.00a.m.
Flowers or donations if desired
for MIND may be sent to
A Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -