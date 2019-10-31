|
BONHAM Peacefully after a short illness at
Northampton General Hospital.
Betty, aged 86 years of Rushden.
Beloved wife of Alan.
Dear mum of Julie & Robert.
Nan of Alex, George & Helena.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Rushden on
Tuesday 5th November at 11.00a.m.
Flowers or donations if desired
for MIND may be sent to
A Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019