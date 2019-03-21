Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:30
The United Reformed Church, Elizabeth Street, Corby
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
15:30
Kettering Crematorium
Betty Billett Notice
BILLETT Betty Peacefully on 3rd March 2019, Betty aged 87 years, formerly of Corby.
Loving Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Betty's funeral service will be held at The United Reformed Church,
Elizabeth Street, Corby on Tuesday 26th March at 2.30pm followed by committal service at Kettering Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received for the United Reformed Church, Corby.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
