BILLETT Betty Peacefully on 3rd March 2019, Betty aged 87 years, formerly of Corby.
Loving Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Betty's funeral service will be held at The United Reformed Church,
Elizabeth Street, Corby on Tuesday 26th March at 2.30pm followed by committal service at Kettering Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are being received for the United Reformed Church, Corby.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
