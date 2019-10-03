Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium,
Betty Baty Notice
BATY On September 27th 2019 at Northampton General Hospital, Betty
aged 95 years of Corby.
Beloved wife of the late Don, loving mum of Susan and Peter.
Dear mother-in-law of Will and Yvonne, adoring gran to her 5 grandchildren,
9 great-grandchildren and
1 great-great-grandson.
She will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Betty's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday October 14th at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund will be received
at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale, Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
