|
|
|
BATY On September 27th 2019 at Northampton General Hospital, Betty
aged 95 years of Corby.
Beloved wife of the late Don, loving mum of Susan and Peter.
Dear mother-in-law of Will and Yvonne, adoring gran to her 5 grandchildren,
9 great-grandchildren and
1 great-great-grandson.
She will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Betty's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Monday October 14th at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund will be received
at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale, Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019