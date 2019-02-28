|
|
|
SMITH Bessie On February 21st passed away peacefully at Beaumont Care
Home, Kettering aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Roy,
loving Mum to Chris and the
late Robert (son-in-law)
and a dear Aunt and friend.
The Funeral Service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March at
10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for
Dementia UK may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
