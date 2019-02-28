Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
Bessie Smith Notice
SMITH Bessie On February 21st passed away peacefully at Beaumont Care
Home, Kettering aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Roy,
loving Mum to Chris and the
late Robert (son-in-law)
and a dear Aunt and friend.
The Funeral Service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March at
10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for
Dementia UK may be sent to
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering NN15 6NX (01536) 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
